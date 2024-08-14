Nashville notes: Tiera Kennedy’s “Cry” on ‘GMA3’ + Drake Milligan’s special Opry moment

Tiera Kennedy recently performed “Cry” on GMA3 and announced the Oct. 18 release of her debut album, Rooted. If you missed the performance and interview, you can watch it now at goodmorningamerica.com.

Drake Milligan took the Opry stage Tuesday night and got a chance to sing on the hallowed circle with Opry member and country icon Bill Anderson. You can check out the video of that special moment now on Drake’s Instagram.

Josh Turner‘s new record, This Country Music Thing, drops Friday, but that’s not the only thing he’s releasing. The “Your Man” singer’s also unveiling the music video for a new track, “Two Steppin’ on the Moon,” on album release day. You can watch a snippet of it now on Josh’s Instagram.

