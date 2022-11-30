96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tim McGraw covers Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker stars in ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’ + more

November 30, 2022 4:00PM CST
Share
Nashville notes: Tim McGraw covers Merle Haggard, Tanya Tucker stars in ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’ + more

Tim McGraw recently shared a live cover of Merle Haggard’s holiday classic, “If We Make it Through December,” on his social media.

Tanya Tucker stars in the upcoming Paramount Network holiday film A Nashville Country Christmas. The trailer is available to watch now.

Scotty McCreery returns to the road Wednesday after several weeks of paternity leave; he posted a bittersweet shot of himself saying goodbye to his newborn son, Avery, at the airport. He is headlining the National Finals Rodeo’s Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street in Las Vegas. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
1:37am
Learning Not To Love YouRyan Sims
1:33am
She Had Me At Heads CarolinaCole Swindell
1:30am
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
1:27am
I Dont Want You BackTiffany Woys
1:23am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Communities in Schools Toy Drive
2

Amid sobriety journey, Charles Kelley pens his “goodbye letter to alcohol” in a new song
3

Billy Ray Cyrus Engaged to Australian Singer Firerose
4

Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence’s charity turkey fry, Morgan Wallen’s Thanksgiving donations + more
5

Ski Apache Opens for 2022-2023 Season on Nov. 26