96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tour news from Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Tyler Braden + more

January 17, 2024 4:00PM CST
Share

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has announced their All The Good Times: The Farewell Tour. “‘All The Good Times’ perfectly describes our career. Playing our music for Dirt Band fans all over the world has been an incredible experience for us,” the “Fishin’ in the Dark” hitmakers share. You can find the tour schedule on their website.

Rising country singer Tyler Braden will hit the road on his upcoming Real Friends Tour. The trek kicks off March 6 in Phoenix, Arizona, and will wrap in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on May 4. For tickets, head to Tyler’s website.

Caitlyn Smith has shared on Instagram that she’s rolling out “something quite special” on Friday, January 19. You can check out her Instagram post for a preview.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Hotel KeyOld Dominion
6:58pm
Back Then Right NowTyler Hubbard
6:55pm
When It Rains It PoursLuke Combs
6:51pm
Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Feat. Morgan Wallen
6:44pm
Wait In The TruckHardy Ft. Lainey Wilson
6:40pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Kelly Clarkson's Ex Allegedly Said She Wasn't Sexy Enough For 'The Voice'
3

Kane Brown's Adorable Daughters Could Be Country's Next Star Duo
4

Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Are Expecting Baby No. 2
5

Broadway Brilliance: Gaby Albo Unveils 'On Your Feet!' Secrets