Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence at the Ryman + Caylee Hammack’s “That Dog”

Tracy Lawrence has announced his first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, scheduled for May 4, 2024. Presale begins Wednesday, July 19, with the code FRIENDS, before the general sale on Friday, July 21. For more information, visit ryman.com.

Caylee Hammack‘s dropped a new breakup anthem, “That Dog.” Of the track, Caylee shares, “Sometimes the true heartbreak lies in the pieces left behind after a breakup, rather than the actual ending of the relationship. ‘That Dog’ is the story of coming to that realization.”

Josh Ross‘ new uptempo country-rock track, “Ain’t Doin’ Jack,” is out now. Josh penned the song alongside Mason Thornley, Ben Stoll and Sam Martinez.

