96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence at the Ryman + Caylee Hammack’s “That Dog”

July 17, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Tracy Lawrence has announced his first headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, scheduled for May 4, 2024. Presale begins Wednesday, July 19, with the code FRIENDS, before the general sale on Friday, July 21. For more information, visit ryman.com.

Caylee Hammack‘s dropped a new breakup anthem, “That Dog.” Of the track, Caylee shares, “Sometimes the true heartbreak lies in the pieces left behind after a breakup, rather than the actual ending of the relationship. ‘That Dog’ is the story of coming to that realization.”

Josh Ross‘ new uptempo country-rock track, “Ain’t Doin’ Jack,” is out now. Josh penned the song alongside Mason ThornleyBen Stoll and Sam Martinez.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

DrinkabyCole Swindell
4:08pm
Wagon WheelDarius Rucker
4:04pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
4:00pm
Fast CarLuke Combs
4:00pm
I Love This LifeLocash
3:56pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
4

Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest For 16th Time
5

Morgan Wallen Hit by a Boot at His Concert Country