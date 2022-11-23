Nashville notes: Tracy Lawrence’s charity turkey fry, Morgan Wallen’s Thanksgiving donations + more

Tracy Lawrence’s 17th annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit concert took place earlier this week, raising over $250,000 to benefit the Nashville Rescue Mission. With help from over 250 volunteers, the event produced over 1,200 fried turkeys, which will be distributed across middle Tennessee this holiday season.

Just in time for the holiday, Morgan Wallen teamed up with Greater Good Music to provide Thanksgiving meals for over 400 families in need in his hometown of Sneedville, Tennessee. The initiative was a partnership between Morgan’s More Than My Hometown Foundation and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

Eric Church has some exciting merch deals available this week for Black Friday and CyberMonday. Check out his merch store for clearance deals, holiday bundles and more.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.