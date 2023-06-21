96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Travis Denning’s new song + Ashley Cooke’s debut album

June 21, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Travis Denning is releasing his new song, “Things I’m Going Through,” on Friday, June 23. Hear a snippet of the track on Travis’ Twitter now.

Ashley Cooke‘s debut album, Shot in the Dark, will arrive on July 21 via Big Loud Records. The expansive 24-track project will feature as-yet-unreleased collaborations with Nate SmithJackson Dean and Colbie Caillat, as well as Brett Young on “Never Til Now,” which is out now. 

Ian Munsick‘s hitting the road this fall on his headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour. Randall King, Catie OffermanJake WorthingtonTriston MarezChancey Williams and more will open on select dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23. For the full schedule and to get tickets, visit Ian’s website.

