Nashville notes: Travis Denning’s “Things I’m Going Through” + Tigirlily Gold’s ‘Blonde’ EP

Travis Denning has dropped his new song, “Things I’m Going Through.” Of the Matt Mulhare and Jordan Dozzi-penned track, Travis says, “I was absolutely floored the first time I heard this song, not only because it is so well written, but it is so relatable.”

Rising country duo Tigirlily Gold‘s new EP, Blonde, is out now. The four-song set features their feel-good singalong single, “Shoot Tequila.”

Ashley Cooke has teamed up with Colbie Caillat for her new song, “mean girl.” The track is the latest preview of her forthcoming debut album, shot in the dark, arriving July 21.

