Nashville notes: Twitch with Dierks Bentley + Brantley Gilbert’s 2x Platinum albums

February 22, 2023 4:52PM CST
You can livestream An Evening with Dierks Bentley: The Road to Gravel & Gold Thursday at 8 p.m. ET via Twitch channel 3point5.

Brantley Gilbert has a new pile of heavy metal: His albums The WeekendOne Hell of an Amen and You Don’t Know Her Like I Do have all been certified double Platinum, while Bottoms Up is 6x Platinum.

“Treated Me Good,” the new track from Ingrid Andress, drops Thursday night.

