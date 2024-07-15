96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tyler Braden’s “More Than a Prayer” + Kacey Musgraves’ “Cardinal”

July 15, 2024 3:45PM CDT
Tyler Braden is dropping a new track, “More Than a Prayer,” on Friday and you can presave it now. Additionally, the “Devil You Know” singer’s announced a second leg to his The Real Friends Tour. Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time with the code “FRIENDS24.” 

Maren Morris has added four new shows to her ongoing RSVP Redux Tour. “let’s dance in vain & scream the new songs, shall we? new tour dates added,” Maren said on Instagram. You can check out the full tour schedule at marenmorris.com. The pop-country star’s new EP, Intermission, drops Aug. 2 and can be presaved now.

Kacey Musgraves has rolled out a music video for “Cardinal.” You can find the track on her latest album, Deeper Well, out now.

