96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tyler Hubbard’s “Park” + Josh Ross’ tour

June 17, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Share

Tyler Hubbard has dropped a performance video for his new single, “Park.” It’s the follow-up to the chart-topping “Back Then Right Now.” Both tracks can be found on Tyler’s latest album, Strong.

Josh Ross has announced his headlining Single Again Tour. The trek kicks off Aug. 28 in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and will wrap Nov. 9 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at joshrossmusic.com.

Kenny Chesney appears on The Kelly Clarkson Show for a chat on Monday. “Kelly Clarkson is big fun. Two long segments with her whip by, and all you’ve done is laugh! Rather than asking the usual questions, she wants to know where the songs come from and why, and maybe a little college level math,” Kenny shares in a press statement. For tune-in information, head to the show’s website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Take Her HomeKenny Chesney
3:50am
Single Saturday NightCole Swindell
3:47am
ToesZac Brown Band
3:43am
Devil You KnowTyler Braden
3:40am
Down To The HonkytonkJake Owen
3:37am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Rebecca Quin on Becoming Becky Lynch “The Man”
2

LSU Student Going On Summer Tour With His Uncle, Country Music Superstar Tim McGraw
3

Jelly Roll And Bunnie XO Open Up About IVF Journey
4

Granger Smith's Wife Amber Shares Tribute to Son River 5 Years After He Drowned in Family Pool
5

Lubbock ISD: Middle School STEM Challenge Race Finale Tomorrow