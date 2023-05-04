96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Tyler Rich’s music video + Canaan Smith’s new duet

May 4, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Tyler Rich has dropped a music video for his song “Heaven Is Your Hometown.” The track is off his three-song EP, I Know You Do, which dropped in March.

Canaan Smith is teaming up with Emily Weisband for a new duet, “Diamond on the Dresser.” Presave the song now to be the first to hear it on Friday, May 5.

Russell Dickerson‘s merch store is having a 25% off storewide sale to celebrate Mother’s Day. The sale runs from now through May 8. Shop now at Russell’s online store.

