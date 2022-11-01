96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Veterans Day at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Christmas covers & more

November 1, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Share
Nashville notes: Veterans Day at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Christmas covers & more

In honor of Veterans Day, the Country Music Hall of Fame will provide free admission to active-duty and retired armed services members and up to three guests on November 11. See the museum’s full schedule of Veterans Day programming. 

Nate Smith performs an acoustic rendition of his top-15 hit “Whiskey On You” as part of the Opry NextStage Class of 2022. Watch a clip here

Hailey Whitters has released a cover of George Jones‘ “New Baby For Christmas.” 

Tiera Kennedy has shared covers of two holiday classics, “Blue Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.” 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

NobodyDylan Scott
6:59pm
Starting OverChris Stapleton
6:55pm
Heartache MedicationJon Pardi
6:52pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Dwayne Johnson Cover Loretta Lynn
2

Jon Pardi and His Wife Summer Reveal the Sex of Their Unborn Baby
3

Carly Pearce Slaps Down Twitter User Who Said She Caused 'Division'
4

Scotty McCreery And Wife Gabi Welcome First Child
5

Kelsea Ballerini to bring Carly Pearce, Kelly Clarkson to the CMA Awards stage