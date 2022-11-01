Nashville notes: Veterans Day at the Country Music Hall of Fame, Christmas covers & more

In honor of Veterans Day, the Country Music Hall of Fame will provide free admission to active-duty and retired armed services members and up to three guests on November 11. See the museum’s full schedule of Veterans Day programming.

Nate Smith performs an acoustic rendition of his top-15 hit “Whiskey On You” as part of the Opry NextStage Class of 2022. Watch a clip here.

Hailey Whitters has released a cover of George Jones‘ “New Baby For Christmas.”

Tiera Kennedy has shared covers of two holiday classics, “Blue Christmas” and “I’ll Be Home For Christmas.”

