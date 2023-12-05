96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Walker Hayes’ festive jammies + Wyatt Flores on tour

December 5, 2023 4:00PM CST
Share

In search of new Christmas pajamas? Fret not, Walker Hayes has you covered. You can shop Walker’s new Xmas sweater, PJ pants and more at his merch store now.

Up-and-comer Wyatt Flores has announced his Life Lessons 2024 Tour. “I’m so excited to be able to be able to play these shows with the Life Lessons project out,” shares Wyatt. “Life Lessons is my story through the rear view of the last year, and I can’t wait to see what life lessons come from this next tour.” Tickets go on sale Friday, December 8, at 10 a.m. CT.

Chris StapletonWynonna JuddKip MooreDwight Yoakam and more are slated to perform at the 2024 Railbird music festival. For ticketing information and the full lineup, visit railbirdfest.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

The post Nashville notes: Walker Hayes’ festive jammies + Wyatt Flores on tour appeared first on Alpha Media Hub.

Recently Played

In Your LoveTyler Childers
12:07am
HurricaneLuke Combs
12:03am
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
12:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Beyond Silence: Paul Landis and the Untold JFK Story
2

City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation to host 67th Annual Santa Land
3

Keith Urban Says He'd Be 'In Jail' If He Hadn't Gone Into Music
4

Jacqueline Bisset's Silver Screen Secrets: 'Loren & Rose' Unraveled
5

Darius Rucker Says He's Learned A Lot About Himself