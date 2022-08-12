96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo
Nashville notes: Walker Hayes RIAA certifications, Amy Grant postpones tour & more

August 12, 2022 4:00PM CDT
Tickets for Chris Stapleton‘s show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta are on sale nowMiranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt are also performing. 

Walker Hayes received new RIAA certifications for his hits “Fancy Like” (certified four times Platinum), “AA” (certified Platinum) and Country Stuff the Album (certified Gold).  

Amy Grant has postponed tour dates in September and October as she continues to recover from the injuries sustained during a bicycle accident in July. She’ll resume touring in November for her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith, along with her Christmas at the Ryman residency with husband Vince Gill.   

Thomas Rhett is teaming up with pop singer-songwriter Nicky Youre on one of the remixed versions of his hit song “Sunroof,” featured on Nicky’s newly released Sunroof Remixes EP. 

Rachel Wammack returns with her new song, “Like Me.” It’s the first time she’s released music in over a year.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

