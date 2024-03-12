96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Warren Zeiders on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ + Carrie’s headed to Hawaii

March 12, 2024 4:00PM CDT
“Pretty Little Poison” hitmaker Warren Zeiders is set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday, March 12. The episode airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Carrie Underwood will play her first-ever show in Hawaii on Friday, July 19. For ticketing and presale information, head to Carrie’s X, formerly known as Twitter.

Tyler Hubbard is giving you a sneak peek of new songs from his upcoming album, Strong. More information can be found on his X. Strong drops April 12 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

