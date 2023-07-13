96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Zac Brown Band’s giveaway + Ben Burgess’ “Son of a Fireman”

July 13, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share

Zac Brown Band is giving away a flyaway experience to one lucky fan and their guest to watch them live at Fenway Park in Boston on August 19. The winner will win a flyaway, hotel accommodations, two tickets and VIP Uncaged Lounge passes to the concert. Enter the contest now.

Ben Burgess has dropped his autobiographical new song, “Son of a Fireman.” “This one is a personal one, real close to my heart and i am excited to share it wit y’all,” says Ben.

Emily Ann Roberts is slated to release her debut album, Can’t Hide Country, on September 22. Presave the record now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Nothing On But The RadioGary Alan
6:58pm
Pretty Little PoisonWarren Zeiders
6:54pm
One BeerHardy
6:52pm
One BeerHardy
6:52pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:44pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
4

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off
5

Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest For 16th Time