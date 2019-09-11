Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockThe 55th Academy of Country Music Awards will be televised Sunday, April 5 on CBS, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Chris Janson, Michael Ray, High Valley and more will play the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, September 18, during a special show dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids. The initiative has raised more than $800 million dollars to help the Memphis hospital that works to end childhood cancer and never gives families a bill.

If you missed Vince Gill and filmmaker Ken Burns discussing the new Country Music documentary on the Today show, you can watch their segment online. The 16-hour epic premieres Sunday on PBS.

Tune in Wednesday morning to see two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year Trisha Yearwood on Live with Kelly & Ryan, which airs after Good Morning America on most ABC stations. You can also check out Trisha’s performances of “Every Girl in This Town” and “Workin’ on Whiskey” from Jimmy Kimmel Live! on YouTube.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.