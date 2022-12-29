Nashville’s Big Bash collabs revealed: Ashley McBryde + Sheryl Crow, Jimmie Allen + Flo Rida and more

ABC

Music City’s New Year’s Eve party isn’t just a star-studded countdown to 2023, it’s also the scene of a whole lot of A-lister team-ups.

The complete lineup of collaborations for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash was revealed on Thursday, featuring several joint performances between some of the biggest stars in the country genre.

Thomas Rhett will take the stage with Riley Green, perhaps to perform their new chart-topping hit, “Half of Me” — while Kelsea Ballerini will split a performance with Wynonna Judd.

Meanwhile, Zac Brown Band will join forces with the rafter-ringing up-and-coming vocal duo The War and Treaty. Ashley McBryde is looking outside the country world for her New Year’s Eve duet partner: She’ll join forces with Sheryl Crow during the special.

Another cross-genre collaboration comes from Jimmie Allen, whose duet partner for the evening is rapper Flo Rida. The two acts recently released a duet called “No Bad Days.” Finally, rock legend Steve Miller will split a bill with King Calaway.

In addition to performing, Jimmie is co-hosting Nashville’s Big Bash with Elle King. Elle was previously announced as one of the performers hitting the stage during the special, along with Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan and a slew of other stars.

The special will air on December 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.