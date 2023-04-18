Nate Smith adds six new tracks to upcoming debut album

Nate Smith has announced that he’s releasing a deluxe edition of his self-titled debut album. Both Nate Smith and Nate Smith (Deluxe), the latter with six additional songs, will arrive on April 28.

Of his forthcoming releases, Nate shares, “It has been so much fun making this album, and I really believe in every one of these songs. Releasing an album has always been a goal of mine, but at the end of the day it’s really not about me. It’s about being able to reach other people with music that means something.”

“I’m not trying to be cool, or reinvent the wheel, or chase musical trends … I’m going after the heart of the matter,” he adds.

Nate’s debut record will feature his number one hit, “Whiskey On You,” as well as previously released songs “I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven,” “I Found You,” “Better Boy” and “Oil Spot.”

Here’s the track listing for Nate Smith (Deluxe):

If I Could Stop Loving You

Alright, Alright, Alright

One Good Girl

Back At It Again

You Ain’t Been In Love

Better Boy

You Only Want Me When You’re Drunk

Bad Memory

Oil Spot

Wreckage

LFG

Whiskey On You

You Shouldn’t Have To

Sleeve

I Found You

Backseat

Name Storms After

Raised Up

Under My Skin

I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven

World on Fire

I Don’t Miss You

Good By Now

What an Angel Ain’t

Dear Heart

Love Is Blind

