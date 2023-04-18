Nate Smith adds six new tracks to upcoming debut album
Nate Smith has announced that he’s releasing a deluxe edition of his self-titled debut album. Both Nate Smith and Nate Smith (Deluxe), the latter with six additional songs, will arrive on April 28.
Of his forthcoming releases, Nate shares, “It has been so much fun making this album, and I really believe in every one of these songs. Releasing an album has always been a goal of mine, but at the end of the day it’s really not about me. It’s about being able to reach other people with music that means something.”
“I’m not trying to be cool, or reinvent the wheel, or chase musical trends … I’m going after the heart of the matter,” he adds.
Nate’s debut record will feature his number one hit, “Whiskey On You,” as well as previously released songs “I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven,” “I Found You,” “Better Boy” and “Oil Spot.”
Here’s the track listing for Nate Smith (Deluxe):
If I Could Stop Loving You
Alright, Alright, Alright
One Good Girl
Back At It Again
You Ain’t Been In Love
Better Boy
You Only Want Me When You’re Drunk
Bad Memory
Oil Spot
Wreckage
LFG
Whiskey On You
You Shouldn’t Have To
Sleeve
I Found You
Backseat
Name Storms After
Raised Up
Under My Skin
I Don’t Wanna Go To Heaven
World on Fire
I Don’t Miss You
Good By Now
What an Angel Ain’t
Dear Heart
Love Is Blind
