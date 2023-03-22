Nate Smith: From nurse to country singer

Nate Smith may have notched his first number one song with “Whiskey on You” last month, but the road to success wasn’t an easy one. Nate had previously tried to pursue an artistic career, but after that fell through he was on track to work in a completely different industry — health care.

“I wasn’t necessarily planning on ever being an artist again, you know, like, because I’d moved to Nashville already and everything. And I was gonna be a nurse. That was kind of my whole thing,” Nate recalls. “So I was working and I’ve been a nurse assistant for like a bunch of years and stuff. So getting the chance to, like, have a second chance at music without even asking for it was pretty amazing.”

While having a singing career means a lot to Nate, it’s even more special to him when he considers the impact his songs have on others.

“You know, it’s hard to even find words to really explain how I feel and stuff but I’m just extremely grateful that, like, this is what I get to do. I get to make music that helps people. It helps me. And make a difference,” adds Nate.

Nate’s self-titled debut album drops on April 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.