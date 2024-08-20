96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nate Smith makes history with “Bulletproof”

August 20, 2024 11:30AM CDT
Courtesy of Sony Music Nashville

Nate Smith‘s “Bulletproof” has held steady at #1 on the country charts for a second week. But that’s not all.

This achievement makes Nate the latest new artist with the most multiweek chart-topping singles. 

Nate hopped on Instagram recently to share the exciting news with fans in a video recorded at his dad’s home in Northern Idaho.

“‘Bulletproof. #1 song on radio right now for two weeks. And they’re saying that no other artist has had that many weeks at #1 in their first three singles,” Nate shares. “So I just want to do a special video to say thank you, country radio, for everything you guys have done for me. You’re my friends, we’re amazing, we’re doing this thing together. You guys are a huge part of my team.”

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and everything you’ve done,” he continues. “And then most importantly, thank you, fans, so much for believing in me and giving me a chance.”

Nate’s first two consecutive-week #1 singles are “Whiskey on You” and “World on Fire.” You can find both tracks on his self-titled debut album, while “Bulletproof” is off the seven-track Through the Smoke EP.

Nate’s Through The Smoke Tour kicks off Sept. 19 in Portland, Oregon. For tickets, visit natesmithofficial.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

