96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nate Smith to drop new song, “Bulletproof”

January 24, 2024 1:30PM CST
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Nate Smith is kicking off his next chapter of music with a new song, “Bulletproof.”

Dropping February 9, the uptempo track will preview Nate’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled sophomore album, the follow-up to 2023’s self-titled debut record.

The announcement arrived via an Instagram Reel where Nate and a burrito-eating Bailey Zimmerman revealed the release date of “Bulletproof.” A snippet of the heartbreak tune can also be found on a video Nate shared earlier.

Nate recently spent six consecutive weeks at #1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart with his latest hit, “World on Fire,” the follow-up to “Whiskey on You.”

For tickets to Nate’s ongoing World On Fire Tour, head to natesmithofficial.com.

“Bulletproof” is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Mamaws HouseThomas Rhett Feat. Morgan Wallen
5:42pm
Thinking Bout YouDustin Lynch
5:39pm
Live Like You Were DyingTim Mcgraw
5:34pm
Where The Wild Things AreLuke Combs
5:26pm
Thunder RollsGarth Brooks
5:23pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From the Huddle to Success: Jerry Kramer's 'Run to Win' Revealed
2

The Awesome Game: Dave Hill's Hilarious Hockey Odyssey
3

Several City of Lubbock Locations to Serve as Warming Centers Over Weekend, Early Next Week
4

Burgess-Rushing Closed Sunday-Tuesday for Weather
5

City Warns of Possible Illegal Solicitations