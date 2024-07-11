96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nate Smith’s about to drop a dance collab

July 11, 2024 1:15PM CDT
Share
Disney/Scott Kirkland

Nate Smith is teaming with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso for a new cross-genre collab, “I Like It.”

The track’s arriving Friday and was recently teased by Nate and Alesso on Instagram.

“When she’s blonde with just the right amount of crazy,” Nate said via on-screen text in a video with a snippet of the dance track playing.

Alesso shared footage of them hanging out and playing beer pong, before announcing the July 12 release date. “The response to this new one has been insane, July 12th it’s yours,” he captioned his Instagram Reel.

Collabs with DJs aren’t something new in country music. Kane Brown‘s currently ascending the charts with “Miles on It,” his second collab with electronic DJ Marshmello.

“I Like It” is available for presave now.

Nate’s “Bulletproof” is #5 and climbing up the country charts. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Pour Me A DrinkPost Malone And Blake Shelton
2:13am
Can'T Have MineDylan Scott
2:10am
Accidentally DrunkBradley Gaskin
2:07am
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
2:03am
She'S Somebody'S DaughterDrew Baldridge
2:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

From Holograms to Human Characters: A Chat with Robert Picardo
2

HEART – Oct. 2 Lubbock Concert Postponed
3

Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend
4

Inside "The Bright Side": Danielle Robay and Simone Boyce
5

City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission to Hold Joint Unified Development Code Public Hearing