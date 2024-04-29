National Broadway Touring Engagement of The Book of Mormon Takes The Buddy Holly Hall Stage May 17-19!

The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the National Tour of the nine-time Tony Award-winning best musical, THE BOOK OF MORMON. This production is part of the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL Series and will take the Buddy Holly Hall stage May 17–19, 2024.

Tickets to THE BOOK OF MORMON are available for purchase at BroadwayAtBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com or by calling 806-792-8339. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting [email protected].

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, May 17, 2024 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 18, 2024 2:00 & 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 19, 2024 1:00 & 6:30 p.m.

THE BOOK OF MORMON features book, music and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez and Matt Stone. The Broadway production is directed by Parker and two-time Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw and choreographed by Nicholaw. The tour is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. Set design is by three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask, costume design is by Tony Award winner Ann Roth, lighting design is by five-time Tony Award winner Brian MacDevitt, sound design is by two-time Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, and hair design is by Josh Marquette. Orchestrations are by Tony Award winner Larry Hochman and two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus. Music supervision and vocal arrangements are by Stephen Oremus. Casting is by Carrie Gardner.

Since opening on March 24, 2011, THE BOOK OF MORMON has become one of the most successful shows in Broadway history, breaking the Eugene O’Neill Theatre house record more than 50 times. In addition to nine Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album, THE BOOK OF MORMON won five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the Drama League Award for Best Musical and four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Musical.

The West End production opened in February 2013, winning four Olivier Awards including Best New Musical, and breaking the record for the highest single day of sales in West End history. The first-ever UK and European tour launched in Manchester in June 2019, winning ‘Best Theatre Show’ at the Manchester Evening News City Life Awards before touring throughout the UK and Europe.

THE BOOK OF MORMON has been performed on three continents and has won over 30 international awards. The musical has smashed long-standing box office records in New York, London, Melbourne, Sydney and in cities across the U.S. and the world.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording for THE BOOK OF MORMON, winner of the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on Ghostlight Records.

NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. www.networkstours.com

For more information, visit thebookofmormontour.com

Please note: BroadwayAtTheBuddyHollyHall.com, BuddyHollyHall.com, Etix.com and the Buddy Holly Hall Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

The 23–24 BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL Series is welcomed by The Buddy Holly Hall, The Overton Hotel, LEPAA and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce.

The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences

The Buddy Holly Hall is a regional, multi-purpose performing arts center dedicated to enriching the lives of those who live in Lubbock, South Plains area and beyond, through the presentation of the highest quality local, national and international entertainment and arts education. The venue is owned by the Lubbock Entertainment and Performing Arts Association (LEPAA) and is operated and managed by ASM Global.

Staging the Future

A program created by The American Theatre Guild to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower the members of our communities. Staging the Future enables students and underserved community members the ability to experience live theatre and provides access to education opportunities. The program is funded by the generosity of The American Theatre Guild season members and donors. For more information, please visit https://americantheatreguild.com/staging-the-future/ .

The American Theatre Guild

A 501(c)(3) organization and the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway Presenter in the nation, supports Broadway seasons in

12 markets including: Birmingham, AL; Colorado Springs, CO; Kansas City, MO; Lubbock, TX; Melbourne, FL; Peoria, IL; Riverside, CA; Santa Barbara, CA; South Bend, IN; Thousand Oaks, CA; Toledo, OH; and Wichita, KS. The American Theatre Guild is dedicated to providing the experience of live theater to foster passion, inspire creativity and empower youth within each community.

