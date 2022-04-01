      Weather Alert

National Ranching Heritage Center Ranch Day

Apr 1, 2022 @ 10:40am

This weekend, on April 2, the National Ranching Heritage Center will be hosting its annual Ranch Day! The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During Ranch Day, guests can learn ranch skills and the history behind ranching, as well as the science.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation is highly encouraged. Food from Steak Express and beverages such as water and lemonade will be available for purchase throughout the day.

Below are details pertaining to the event:

  • Snake Oil Magic Show with Barry Moffitt in the 6666 Barn
    • 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.
  • Horse demonstrations with the 6666 Cowboys in the Round Pen
    • 10:15 – 11:45 a.m.
    • 12:15 – 1:45 p.m.
    • 2:15 – 3:45 p.m.

Ranch Skills activities will include:

  • Build a log cabin
  • Make a German Star
  • Paint branding cows with Tech Ag Law Association
  • Wash clothes on washboard
  • Stick horse rodeo with Lubbock County 4-H Club
  • Churning butter
  • BB gun shooting with Cabela’s
  • Button spinners
  • Horseback rides with Texas Tech Therapeutic Riding Center from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
  • Ride a rail car
  • History of Leather working tools with Tandy Leather

Ranch Science activities will include:

  • Texas Tech Quail Tech Alliance on aging quail
  • Texas Tech E.L. Reed Herbarium on native plants
  • Texas Tech Wind Energy on anemometers
  • Texas Tech Meat Science on beef cuts
  • Texas Tech Entomology Club on insects
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will have their Operation Game Thief Trailer
  • South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will bring their birds of prey from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To add to the fun, there will be a historical firearm demonstration, along with a chuckwagon. Kids will also have the chance to participate in activities and earn prizes.

So what are you waiting for? Bring the whole family and come by the National Ranching Heritage Center for a day full of ranching and fun!

