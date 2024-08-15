96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Need a new barbecue sauce? Kane Brown + Guy Fieri have you covered

August 15, 2024 1:50PM CDT
If you like your barbecue sauce sweet with a heat kick, Kane Brown and Guy Fieri‘s new collab might be up your alley. 

The country superstar and celebrity chef have teamed up for their new Flavortown x Kane Brown’s Tennessee Style BBQ Sauce.

“Let me tell you somethin’, Kane Brown is a real deal hit maker and our new Tennessee BBQ sauce is just another example of his talent shining through, from the airwaves to your table,” Guy says in a press statement.

He adds, “This new Kane Brown Flavortown sauce is a killer blend of sweet and heat, this new sauce is proof that Flavortown isn’t just a one-man band!”

According to tasting notes on Kane’s website, the new concoction offers a taste of “sweet brown sugar and tomato upfront with savory, Worcestershire, oregano, and a lingering spice.”

On a recent appearance on ABC’s GMA3, Kane touted his new barbecue sauce as the “best barbecue sauce you’ve ever had in your life,” adding that “it’s gas.”

You can grab your bottle of Flavortown x Kane Brown’s Tennessee Style BBQ Sauce now at Kane’s merch store.

On the music front, Kane’s approaching the top 15 of the country charts with his Marshmello-assisted collab “Miles on It.”

