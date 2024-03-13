96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Need a wedding song? Gabby Barrett’s got you covered

March 13, 2024 12:45PM CDT
Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Gabby Barrett has announced “Dance Like No One’s Watching” as the follow-up single to “Glory Days.”

Told from a daughter’s perspective, the heart-rending ode finds Gabby recounting memories forged with her dad and life lessons imparted by him.

“And he said dance like no one’s watchin’/ Whatever you do/ And if life gives you love, fall in, but always be you/ Oh, ’cause, girl, it’s a big world and it’s so easy to get lost in/ So, dance like no one’s watchin’,” Gabby sings in the chorus.

“I’m SO excited to announce ‘Dance Like No One’s Watching’ will be my next single at country radio!!!!” Gabby shared on Instagram. “This song was written by my friends @lukecombs@emilyweisband and @jamesmcnairmusic and is near and dear to my heart growing up as a Daddy’s girl.”

“I now get to watch @cadefoehner with our little girls and it’s really something special,” Gabby said, adding in another Instagram Reel that it “might be the perfect song for your wedding.”

You can find “Dance Like No One’s Watching” and “Glory Days” on Gabby’s sophomore album, Chapter & Verse, which arrived in February.

