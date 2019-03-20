Neighbors Wage War With Flintstones House

Residents of a California neighborhood are waging war against the owner of a local building known as the ‘Flintstones House’.

The ‘backyard building’ was built to resemble the cartoon home and is surrounded by 15-foot tall dinosaur statues and a giant sign that reads “Yabba Dabba Doo”.

But the neighbors aren’t so amused. They want the statues removed, calling the scene a “highly visible eyesore”. They also say the owner, Florence Fang, didn’t have the proper permits.

