Neighbors Wage War With Flintstones House
By mudflap
|
Mar 20, 2019 @ 9:26 AM

Residents of a California neighborhood are waging war against the owner of a local building known as the ‘Flintstones House’.

The ‘backyard building’ was built to resemble the cartoon home and is surrounded by 15-foot tall dinosaur statues and a giant sign that reads “Yabba Dabba Doo”.

But the neighbors aren’t so amused.  They want the statues removed, calling the scene a “highly visible eyesore”.  They also say the owner, Florence Fang, didn’t have the proper permits.

Which cartoon house would you like to live in?

