Nejedly-Krall sign with Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has added to its roster for the 2024-25 season as Rancho Mirage, Calif., native Brody Nejedly-Krall has signed with the Red Raiders announced by head coach Michael Breler.

Joining the 2024-25 roster is five-star recruit out of ICL Academy, Nejedly-Krall. The 11th-ranked player out of California and a top-55 nationally-ranked recruit, Nejedly-Krall collected 12 singles victories against other five-star recruits as well as seven wins against four-star recruits.

“We are extremely excited to have Brody join the Red Raider tennis program this fall,” Breler said. “He is someone that is highly committed to growing his game and wants to compete at the highest level possible. His commitment, character and enthusiasm for the game really stood out in the recruitment process.”

Over the 2024 season, Nejedly-Krall had impressive turnouts in many ITF tournaments across the country. Most recently, he advanced out of qualifying with three singles wins over Madhav Binu, Vihaan Reddy and Dylan Jaen at the J300 San Diego American Regional Championships. In addition, he was a singles semifinalist at two different J30 tournaments in San Diego and Claremont.

He also made it to the semifinals at the Level 3 Las Vegas – Darling Memorial National Championships in the Boys 18 and under category. In doubles, Nejedly-Krall became a two-time quarterfinalist at a couple of J30 San Diego competitions. In March 2023, Nejedly-Krall also picked up three singles wins to advance out of the qualifying draw at the J300 Indian Wells Regional Championships, then added another win against Joseph Oyebog Jr. in the first round of the main draw.

Recording 30 singles wins in UTR events this year, Nejedly-Krall is set to join the Red Raiders in the fall.

“Brody is coming to Texas Tech as a five-star recruit and has a big game that we are really excited about developing further. He has already had a lot of success as a junior and we believe his tennis will only keep growing as a Red Raider. We cannot wait to get him on campus this fall and to start working with him!” Breler added.

Release Provided By Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics