Netflix Stuff

Here are “10 recent Netflix originals worth your time,” according to The New York Times.

Russian Doll

“Funny, cleverly structured and a little melancholy, the series turns out to be a surprisingly poignant meditation on repressed trauma and self-actualization. And even if all that weren’t true, it would still be worth the watch for [Natasha] Lyonne’s tough-as-nails Nadia, a true original, just like the woman who plays her.”

Sex Education

“Despite the nudity and explicit sex scenes, Sex Education is an earnest, sweet coming-of-age (no pun intended) story, featuring excellent performances from [Asa] Butterfield and [Gillian] Anderson, as well as the supporting players Ncuti Gatwa and Emma Mackey.”

Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj

“Patriot Act, now in its second season, is like a cross between Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.”

Bodyguard

“A taut, six-episode thriller (bless the British), Bodyguard features the former Game of Thrones star Richard Madden as the title character, a veteran named David Budd who is assigned to protect a Conservative member of Parliament, Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes).”

Salt Fat Acid Heat

“On this show, good cooking doesn’t require following a recipe to the letter. Instead, it requires knowledge of how certain ingredients and processes can produce mouth-wateringly good food. [Samin] Nosrat’s enthusiasm is infectious, making the show a must-watch for foodies and anyone who longs to be a competent, intuitive home chef.”

Derry Girls

“Another British show, Derry Girls is set in Northern Ireland in the ’90s, during the Troubles. This sprightly comedy follows a high schooler, Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her daffy cousin Orla (Louisa Harland), and her friends Michelle, Clare and James (Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Dylan Llewellyn).”

Dating Around

“Each episode of Dating Around centers on one hopeful New Yorker as he or she goes on a series of first dates, and don’t let the sleek production fool you: The show may look more polished than earlier iterations of dating reality TV, but the dates range from sweetly awkward to I-want-to-tear-my-eyeballs-out-but-I-can’t-stop-watching excruciating.”

The Haunting of Hill House

“The show goes back and forth between past and present, with varying results. It’s hard to make those jump-out-of-your-seat scares stretch for the series’ 10 hours, and there are times when you might wish that a ghost is just a ghost, not a metaphor for lingering childhood trauma. But for horror fans, or [Shirley] Jackson acolytes, Hill House is good for some spine-chilling thrills.”

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

“If you grew up watching the series Sabrina the Teenage Witch, starring Melissa Joan Hart, be warned: On Chilling Adventures, the Archie Comics character gets the dark-teen-supernatural-drama treatment.”

You

“Following a bookstore owner named Joe (Penn Badgley) who stalks and, eventually, woos an aspiring young writer and grad student named Beck (Elizabeth Lail), You is both frothy and sharp. Cleverly, the show makes Beck just as absorbing — and in some ways, as slippery — as Joe. It’ll tie your stomach in knots, in a good way.”