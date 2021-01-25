Neuse Named D1Baseball Preseason All-American

Junior outfielder joins Micah Dallas with his second preseason All-America selection.
LUBBOCK, Texas – The accolades continue to roll in for Texas Tech baseball as Dylan Neuse was named to his second preseason All-America team on Monday, landing on D1Baseball’s second team.
This marks the fifth preseason All-America award for the Red Raiders ahead of 2021. Neuse, who was also named to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s third team, joins right-hander Micah Dallas with multiple honors while infielder Cal Conley has one to his name as well.
Neuse is one of five Big 12 players represented on D1Baseball’s preseason All-America list, which consisted of a first, second and third team.
Entering his third year in Lubbock, Neuse has established himself as one of the Big 12’s top all-around players. The Fort Worth native hit .355/.487/.438 last season, led the league with 22 runs scored and was among the league leaders in hits (4th), stolen bases (2nd) and walks (10th).
In 2019, Neuse garnered All-Big 12 second team honors after starting 63 games for the Red Raiders in center field during their run to the College World Series semifinal round. He led the club with 26 multi-hit games and led all Tech newcomers that year with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 51 RBI.
D1Baseball released its 2021 preseason poll last week, tabbing the Red Raiders at No. 3 for the third time in the last four years to match the program’s highest starting position. Earlier today, Baseball America became the latest outlet to slot the Red Raiders at No. 3 heading into the season.
TEXAS TECH PRESEASON ALL-AMERICANS (SINCE 1999)
2021 – Micah Dallas (2nd Team)
2021 – Dylan Neuse (2nd Team)
2021 – Cal Conley (3rd Team)
2020 – Brian Klein (2nd Team)
2019 – Josh Jung (1st Team)
2019 – Gabe Holt (2nd Team)
2019 – Caleb Kilian (2nd Team)
2018 – LHP Steven Gingery (1st Team)
2018 – UTL John McMillon (3rd Team)
2017 – RHP Davis Martin (3rd Team)
2015 – 1B Eric Gutierrez (1st Team)
2012 – RHP John Neely (2nd Team)
2012 – OF Barrett Barnes (3rd Team)
2008 – OF Roger Kieschnick (2nd Team)
2007 – C Matt Smith (3rd Team)
2007 – OF Roger Kieschnick (3rd Team)
2005 – SS Cameron Blair (1st Team)
2002 – 3B Nick Blankenship (2nd Team)
1999 – RHP Shane Wright (1st Team)
1999 – C Josh Bard (2nd Team)
*Note Preseason All-Americans listed above designated included but not limited to D1Baseball distinctions
