Never Forget Your Debit Card At The Bar Again

APP KEEPS YOU FROM FORGETTING YOUR CREDIT CARD AT THE BAR

Leaving a bar after a night of drinking – and forgetting your credit or debit card there after opening a tab – is embarrassing. Having to go back to the bar in the morning is a very special walk of shame.

Well, there’s now an app for that.

Tab X is the app that allows you to open and close your tab without ever taking your wallet out.

Not only does it prevent you from leaving your card behind, it also helps you avoid standing in line at the end of the night, waiting for the bartender to close you out. You just close your own tab, add a tip and you’re out of there. And … onto the next bar?