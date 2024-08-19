New Dillard’s is Opening in October

Attention South Plains Mall shoppers! The new Dillard’s, located where Sears was, is expected to open later this year in October.

Dillard’s is a department store in Lubbock with locations already established as a part of the mall, a women’s and men’s location. Soon, there will be a new location combining both the men and women’s Dillard’s.

For more on what Dillard’s has to offer, visit their website here. Visit here for their Instagram.