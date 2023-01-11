New Domino’s® Store in Lubbock is Now Open

There’s a new Domino’s in Lubbock! The locally owned store, located at 7611 82nd St., opened on Saturday, Dec.31 and is ready to serve the local community.

“We are dedicated to the Lubbock area and are excited to get to know the residents,” said Larry Vigil, Lubbock Domino’s franchise owner. “We hope the community will give us a try as we are eager to offer our delicious products, exceptional service and innovative ordering technology.”

The new Lubbock location features a comfortable lobby, indoor seating, free Wi-Fi and a drive-thru window for carryout customers to pick up their orders. The store also offers Domino’s Carside Delivery® to those who prefer it. Domino’s Carside Delivery gives customers the option of staying in their vehicle while a team member delivers their order to them, making for a convenient carryout option.

Domino’s in Lubbock is also looking to hire delivery drivers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and general managers.

“Not only are our stores fun to work in, but they provide a fantastic growth path to those who show initiative and a desire to advance,” said Vigil. “Whether you’re looking for a part-time job with flexible hours or a full-time gig, Domino’s is the place to be.”

More than 95% of Domino’s franchise owners started as delivery drivers or pizza makers, including Vigil, who began working at Domino’s in 1978 as a driver.

“Domino’s has a lot of great jobs to offer,” said Vigil. “Apply at Domino’s if you are looking for a great opportunity with a great company.”

Those who are interested in applying for a job may do so at jobs.dominos.com. To place an order from Domino’s in Lubbock, customers can visit www.dominos.com or call 806-224-1914.

