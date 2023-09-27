96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

New Jelly Roll collab dropping Friday

September 27, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
ABC/Larry McCormack

A new Jelly Roll duet is on the way.

The country star has joined Warner Music Nashville artist Chris Ryan on “Scared To Go To Church.”

Dropping Friday, September 29, the tune was penned by Jelly and Chris alongside Logan TurnerDave Kuncio and Jay Joyce, who also produced the track.

“When I started writing for the album, ‘Scared To Go To Church’ was the first song I finished,” shares Chris, who was one-half of now-defunct duo BEXAR. “The minute I wrote it, I knew Jelly could help me tell the rest of the story. I left that second verse open for him.”

“Jelly has been a good friend from day one,” he adds. “It’s an honor to have him on the first track with me.”

“Scared To Go To Church” is available for presave now. While you wait, you can check out a preview of the song and its cover art on Chris’ Instagram.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dancin In The CountryTyler Hubbard & Keith Urban
12:28am
Buy A BarTim Dugger
12:25am
When The Sun Goes DownKenny Chesney & Uncle Cracker
12:21am
Bury Me In GeorgiaKane Brown
12:18am
Wine CountryHannah Ellis
12:15am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Finding Joy: Craig Ferguson Unplugged
2

Kane Brown Had Doubts About 'Bury Me In Georgia'
3

Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Viral VMAs 2023 Performance That Left Fans "Speechless"
4

Dave Barry's 'Swamp Story': Florida's Wild Tales Unveiled
5

Lynn County Harvest Festival