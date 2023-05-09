96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

New Jelly Roll documentary, ‘Jelly Roll: Save Me,’ coming May 30

May 9, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Share
ABC News Studios

Jelly Roll has teamed up with ABC News Studios for his new documentary, Jelly Roll: Save Me.

Set to premiere on Hulu on May 30, the documentary will chronicle Jelly Roll’s journey from incarcerated teen and adult to music superstar and country singer.

It’ll feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage and interviews with the Nashville native and those close to him, as well as peeks into how Jelly Roll balances his philanthropic efforts with tour life, including a visit to the juvenile detention facility where he was incarcerated. 

Additionally, viewers will follow Jelly Roll as he readies and performs for fans on the biggest tour date of his career at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Jelly Roll: Save Me streams Tuesday, May 30, on Hulu.

Jelly Roll’s debut country album, Whitsitt Chapel, arrives June 2, and is available for preorder and presave now.

His current single, “NEED A FAVOR,” is in the top 20 and rising on the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Shes Got It AllKenny Chesney
4:50am
Night TrainJason Aldean
4:46am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore/priscilla Block
4:41am
Ending Of A First LoveAliyah Good
4:38am
Heart Like A TruckLainey Wilson
4:34am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
2

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
3

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour
4

Jaylee Gandy Doing the Birthdays
5

Kane Brown Is Planning A Break From Music To Focus On Acting