New Jersey Residents Report Hearing Mysterious ‘Boom’

Experts say a loud, mysterious “boom” that was heard throughout New Jersey on Tuesday may have been related to a huge fireball that entered Earth’s atmosphere.

The ear-splitting blast reportedly rattled homes from southern New Jersey all the way to Queens and Brooklyn, prompting hundreds of area residents to report the noise online Tuesday afternoon. Some residents speculated that an earthquake had occurred, while others blamed the loud blast on a UFO.

However, Bill Cooke, who heads up NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office, says the sound was likely caused by a fireball that passed by about 49 miles above the state. The fireball, which was traveling at about 34,000 miles per hour, is believed to have disintegrated 29 miles over Manhattan, Cooke adds.