New Mexico State To Drop Parking Citations For Peanut Butter

Dec 1, 2021 @ 9:07am
New Mexico State is offering anyone with a campus parking ticket the chance to get out of their jam — with some peanut butter.  The university announced it will accept at least 80 ounces of peanut butter (about 5 or 6 small jars) as payment for a citation for parking without a permit.  The peanut butter payments will be accepted through Friday; The deal does not apply to other parking violations.  All of the peanut butter will be donated to a nearby food pantry.

What do you think about this idea? Should Texas Tech do something similar around the holidays?

