New Mexico State To Drop Parking Citations For Peanut Butter

New Mexico State is offering anyone with a campus parking ticket the chance to get out of their jam — with some peanut butter. The university announced it will accept at least 80 ounces of peanut butter (about 5 or 6 small jars) as payment for a citation for parking without a permit. The peanut butter payments will be accepted through Friday; The deal does not apply to other parking violations. All of the peanut butter will be donated to a nearby food pantry.
What do you think about this idea? Should Texas Tech do something similar around the holidays?