New music from Brothers Osborne is coming

March 24, 2023 1:15PM CDT
ABC

Brothers Osborne fans, new music is arriving, and it’s coming sooner than you think.

On Friday, March 24, the award-winning duo shared on social media that three new songs are dropping on Friday, April 7: “Nobody’s Nobody,” “Might As Well Be Me,” and “Rollercoaster (Forever and a Day).” They will be packaged as the Nobody’s Nobody Sampler.

While not much was revealed about the tracks, the announcement post also included a back-view photo of T.J. Osborne and John Osborne in black T-shirts, which adds to the mystique surrounding the duo’s upcoming release.

The Nobody’s Nobody Sampler is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

