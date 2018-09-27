New music from Rascal Flatts coming Friday
ABC/Image Group LAThere’s new music on the way from Rascal Flatts this Friday.

The trio teased their new tune Wednesday morning on their socials, sharing what appears to be lyrics superimposed over a picture of the sky, with lyrics superimposed on the image: “Taking my hand/Pulling me up/When I’m going under.”

“New music coming at ya FRIDAY!” the post reads, leaving no doubt.

The most recent album from Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney is 2017’s Back to Us, which features their most recent #1, “Yours If You Want It.”

