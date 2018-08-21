New Music Video Alert: Brothers Osborne By Kris Mason | Aug 21, 2018 @ 12:03 PM Follow me: Facebook: Kris Mason Twitter: KLLLKris Instagram: krismason963 Snapchat: krisklll 963KLLLBrothers OsborneKLLLKLLLs New Music VideosKris MasonLubbockNew MusicNew Music VideoShoot Me Straight SHARE RELATED CONTENT JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th JAB Fest Returns October 5th/6th Chris Young in Lubbock Sept. 14th Stand By to WIN! WWE LIVE Coming Back to Lubbock September 9th Keith Urban Fans Meet Nicole Kidman On Stage Red Raiders Down No. 18 Pepperdine, 1-0