New Music Video: Midland’s “Mr. Lonely” Ft. Dennis Quaid
By Kris Mason
Apr 26, 2019 @ 3:09 PM

Thank you Midland, for promoting men being men!!  Being a little sleezy every now and again isn’t illegal!  Only slightly immoral at times.

The song: The more I listen, the more I like.  To be honest, when this song was first released, I didn’t get through 30 seconds of it.  It immediately reminded me of “Make a Little”.  Haven’t listened to it since, until today.  This video helped because it forced me to sit through the song and I’m glad I did!  Midland done went and done it again with a great honky tonkin’ tune.

