New Music Video: Midland’s “Mr. Lonely” Ft. Dennis Quaid

Thank you Midland, for promoting men being men!! Being a little sleezy every now and again isn’t illegal! Only slightly immoral at times.

The song: The more I listen, the more I like. To be honest, when this song was first released, I didn’t get through 30 seconds of it. It immediately reminded me of “Make a Little”. Haven’t listened to it since, until today. This video helped because it forced me to sit through the song and I’m glad I did! Midland done went and done it again with a great honky tonkin’ tune.