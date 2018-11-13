The Chainsmokers are forkin’ hosses in this video! Oh, “Forkin’ a hoss” means riding a horse. Riding a horse can also be know as riding a motorcycle. There you have it! Forkin’ a hoss. Anyway, this is The
Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini collaboration . “This Feeling”. Pretty cool video!
New Music Video: The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini
