New Music Video: The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini
By Kris Mason
|
Nov 13, 2018 @ 11:33 AM

The Chainsmokers are forkin’ hosses in this video!  Oh, “Forkin’ a hoss” means riding a horse.  Riding a horse can also be know as riding a motorcycle.  There you have it!  Forkin’ a hoss.  Anyway, this is The
Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini collaboration .  “This Feeling”.  Pretty cool video!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Holiday Happening 2018 Holiday Happening 2018 Holiday Happening 2018
Comments