New songs from Jordan Davis, Catie Offerman, Chancey Williams + more

January 15, 2024 4:00PM CST
Jordan Davis has dropped an acoustic version of his latest single, “Tuscon Too Late.” The studio version’s off his latest album, Bluebird Days, which arrived in February 2023.

Country newcomer Catie Offerman has released “Sound of Missing You.” “‘Sound Of Missing You’ put me back in every dancehall in [my homestate of] Texas, reminiscing on every broken heart. The truth is that not every honky tonk memory is a happy one,” says Catie, who co-wrote the track with Justin Ebach and Josh Thompson.

Chancey Williams has rolled out “A Cowboy Who Would.” Of the tune, which Adam CraigJaden Hamilton and Brent Anderson penned, Chancey shares, “I’ve been mostly releasing music I either wrote or co-wrote because it has been hard for me to find songs that really capture what I’m all about, but I loved ‘A Cowboy Who Would’ the first time I heard it.”

Heartbreak takes centerstage in Troy Cartwright‘s fresh track, “Over You By Now.” “There is no trick to it – it’s just the raw emotion of being in the dead center of a heartbreak and trying to find your way out,” says Troy, who wrote the song with Devin Dawson and Kyle Fishman and recorded the vocals in one take.

