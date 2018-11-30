New to Netflix: December 2018

Thanks to our very own Sean Dillon, I have the list of new movies coming to Netflix in December. I’m not saying Mr. Dillon is in tight with Netflix and gets info others don’t. He was just kind enough to send it to me. You see he sends these often and I try to get the lists out but sometimes it just doesn’t happen. It’s because I get so busy. Not really though. Thanks Sean!

Avengers: Infinity War

Remastered: Who Killed Jam Master J?

I am looking forward to watching this. Should be a pretty good inside look at the history of hip hop.

Russell Brand: Re:Birth

Russell Brand is funny. He also weird’s me out a little.

Springsteen on Broadway

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle

New Stories in December

Movie! They are cheap with Netflix. I think I pay $12 a month? It’s very cheap and has everything you need. With Netflix you do not need cable. Really. The list continues!

December 1st Memories of Alhambra (Season 1)

8 Mile (2002)

Astro Boy (2009)

Battle (2018) – Netflix Original Movie

Bride of Chucky (1998)

Christine (1983)

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)

Crossroads: One Two Jaga (2018) – Netflix Original Movie

Friday (1995)

Friday After Next (2002)

Hellboy (2004)

Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone (Season 1)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Next Friday (2000)

Reindeer Games (2000)

Seven Pounds (2008)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass (Season 5)

The Last Dragon (1985)

The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)



December 2nd The Lobster (2015)

December 3rd

Blue Planet (Season 1)

Hero Mask (Season 1) – Netflix Original Anime

The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot (Season 2) – Netflix Original Series

December 4th

District 9 (2009)

December 6th

Happy! (Season 1)

December 7th

5 Star Christmas – Netflix Original Movie

Bad Blood (1984)

Dogs of Berlin (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Dumplin’ – Netflix Original Movie

Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas – Netflix Original Special

Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle – Netflix Original Movie

Nailed It! Holiday! – Netflix Original Special

NATALE A 5 STELLE – Netflix Original

Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas – Netflix Original Special

Pine Gap Netflix Original

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? – Netflix Original

Super Monsters and the Wish Star – Netflix Original

The American Meme – Netflix Original

The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) – Netflix Original Movie

The Ranch (Part 6) – Netflix Original Series

December 9th

Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Season 3)

December 10th

Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)

December 11th

Vir Das: Losing It – Netflix Original

December 12th

Back Street Girls: Gokudols – Netflix Original Series

Out of Many, One 0 Netflix Original Movie

December 13th

Wanted (Season 3) – Netflix Original Series

December 14th

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale – Netflix Original Special

Roma – Netflix Original Movie

Fuller House (Season 4) – Netflix Original Series

The Innocent Man – Netflix Original Docuseries

Travelers (Season 3) – Netflix Original Series

Cuckoo (Season 4) – Netflix Original Series

Dance & Sing with True: Songs – Netflix Original

Inside the Real Narcos – Netflix Original Docuseries

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 3) – Netflix Original Docuseries

Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle – Netflix Original Special

Sunderland Til I Die – Netflix Original Docuseries

The Fix – Netflix Original Variety Show

The Protector (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series

Tidelands – Netflix Original Series

Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 8) – Netflix Original Series

December 16th

Baby Mama (2008)

Kill the Messenger (2014)

One Day (2011)

Springsteen on Broadway – Netflix Original Special

The Theory of Everything (2014)

December 18th

Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable – Netflix Original Special

Baki – Netflix Original Movie

Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 5) – Netflix Original Series

December 21st

3 Below: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series

7 Days Out – Netflix Original Series

Back With the Ex – Netflix Original

Bad Seeds – Netflix Original Movie

Bird Box – Netflix Original Movie

Derry Girls – Netflix Original

Diablero – Netflix Original

Greenleaf (Season 3)

LAST HOPE (Part 2) – Netflix Original

Perfume – Netflix Original

Sirius the Jaeger – Netflix Original

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski – Netflix Original Movie

Tales by Light (Season 3) – Netflix Original Series

The Casketeers – Netflix Original

Wolf (BÖRÜ) – Netflix Original

December 24th

Hi Score Girl – Netflix Original

The Magicians (Season 3)

December 25th

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Disney Exclusive

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 11)

Watership Down – Netflix Original Miniseries

December 26th

Alexa & Katie (Season 2) – Netflix Original Series

YOU (Season 1)

December 28th

Instant Hotel – Netflix Original

La noche de 12 años – Netflix Original Movie

Selection Day – Netflix Original

When Angels Sleep – Netflix Original Movie

Yummy Mummies – Netflix Original Series

December 30th

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)

December 31st

The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man (2018)



