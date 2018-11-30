New to Netflix: December 2018

Thanks to our very own Sean Dillon, I have the list of new movies coming to Netflix in December. I’m not saying Mr. Dillon is in tight with Netflix and gets info others don’t. He was just kind enough to send it to me. You see he sends these often and I try to get the lists out but sometimes it just doesn’t happen. It’s because I get so busy. Not really though. Thanks Sean!
Avengers: Infinity War
Remastered: Who Killed Jam Master J?
I am looking forward to watching this. Should be a pretty good inside look at the history of hip hop.
Russell Brand: Re:Birth
Russell Brand is funny. He also weird’s me out a little.
Springsteen on Broadway
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle
New Stories in December
Movie! They are cheap with Netflix. I think I pay $12 a month? It’s very cheap and has everything you need. With Netflix you do not need cable. Really. The list continues!
December 1st Memories of Alhambra (Season 1)
8 Mile (2002)
Astro Boy (2009)
Battle (2018) – Netflix Original Movie
Bride of Chucky (1998)
Christine (1983)
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
Crossroads: One Two Jaga (2018) – Netflix Original Movie
Friday (1995)
Friday After Next (2002)
Hellboy (2004)
Man vs Wild with Sunny Leone (Season 1)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Next Friday (2000)
Reindeer Games (2000)
Seven Pounds (2008)
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Terminator Salvation (2009)
The Big Lebowski (1998)
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass (Season 5)
The Last Dragon (1985)
The Man Who Knew Too Little (1997)
December 2nd The Lobster (2015)
December 3rd
Blue Planet (Season 1)
Hero Mask (Season 1) – Netflix Original Anime
The Sound of Your Heart: Reboot (Season 2) – Netflix Original Series
December 4th
District 9 (2009)
December 6th
Happy! (Season 1)
December 7th
5 Star Christmas – Netflix Original Movie
Bad Blood (1984)
Dogs of Berlin (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series
Dumplin’ – Netflix Original Movie
Free Rein: The Twelve Neighs of Christmas – Netflix Original Special
Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle – Netflix Original Movie
Nailed It! Holiday! – Netflix Original Special
NATALE A 5 STELLE – Netflix Original
Neo Yokio: Pink Christmas – Netflix Original Special
Pine Gap Netflix Original
ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? – Netflix Original
Super Monsters and the Wish Star – Netflix Original
The American Meme – Netflix Original
The Hook Up Plan (Plan Coeur) – Netflix Original Movie
The Ranch (Part 6) – Netflix Original Series
December 9th
Sin senos sí hay paraíso (Season 3)
December 10th
Michael Jackson’s This Is It (2009)
December 11th
Vir Das: Losing It – Netflix Original
December 12th
Back Street Girls: Gokudols – Netflix Original Series
Out of Many, One 0 Netflix Original Movie
December 13th
Wanted (Season 3) – Netflix Original Series
December 14th
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinter’s Tale – Netflix Original Special
Roma – Netflix Original Movie
Fuller House (Season 4) – Netflix Original Series
The Innocent Man – Netflix Original Docuseries
Travelers (Season 3) – Netflix Original Series
Cuckoo (Season 4) – Netflix Original Series
Dance & Sing with True: Songs – Netflix Original
Inside the Real Narcos – Netflix Original Docuseries
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (Season 3) – Netflix Original Docuseries
Prince of Peoria: A Christmas Moose Miracle – Netflix Original Special
Sunderland Til I Die – Netflix Original Docuseries
The Fix – Netflix Original Variety Show
The Protector (Season 1) – Netflix Original Series
Tidelands – Netflix Original Series
Voltron: Legendary Defender (Season 8) – Netflix Original Series
December 16th
Baby Mama (2008)
Kill the Messenger (2014)
One Day (2011)
Springsteen on Broadway – Netflix Original Special
The Theory of Everything (2014)
December 18th
Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable – Netflix Original Special
Baki – Netflix Original Movie
Terrace House: Opening New Doors (Part 5) – Netflix Original Series
December 21st
3 Below: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series
7 Days Out – Netflix Original Series
Back With the Ex – Netflix Original
Bad Seeds – Netflix Original Movie
Bird Box – Netflix Original Movie
Derry Girls – Netflix Original
Diablero – Netflix Original
Greenleaf (Season 3)
LAST HOPE (Part 2) – Netflix Original
Perfume – Netflix Original
Sirius the Jaeger – Netflix Original
Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski – Netflix Original Movie
Tales by Light (Season 3) – Netflix Original Series
The Casketeers – Netflix Original
Wolf (BÖRÜ) – Netflix Original
December 24th
Hi Score Girl – Netflix Original
The Magicians (Season 3)
December 25th
Avengers: Infinity War (2018) Disney Exclusive
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown (Season 11)
Watership Down – Netflix Original Miniseries
December 26th
Alexa & Katie (Season 2) – Netflix Original Series
YOU (Season 1)
December 28th
Instant Hotel – Netflix Original
La noche de 12 años – Netflix Original Movie
Selection Day – Netflix Original
When Angels Sleep – Netflix Original Movie
Yummy Mummies – Netflix Original Series
December 30th
The Autopsy of Jane Doe (2016)
December 31st
The Bill Murray Stories: Life Lessons Learned From a Mythical Man (2018)
