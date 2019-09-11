New York Times Best Selling Author / Afghanistan Decorated Combat Vet Sean Parnell goes Beyond the Mic

9/11 changed his life forever, once majored in elementary education, and in his latest book All Out War discusses the thought you can’t save everybody. New York Times Best Selling Author, decorated veteran Sean Parnell goes Beyond the Mic.

I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.

I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”

It’s another episode of Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.