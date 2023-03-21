Newcomers to shine on the 2023 CMT Music Awards Ram Side Stage

Avery Anna, Chapel Hart, Jackson Dean, Lily Rose, Megan Moroney and Nate Smith are set to perform on the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

A longtime staple stage for up-and-comers at the CMT Music Awards, past performers include Dan + Shay, Jimmie Allen, Maren Morris, Parker McCollum and Thomas Rhett.

Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Keith Urban, Lainey Wilson and co-hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, as well as Kane’s wife, Katelyn Brown, are slated to perform on the show as well.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS on April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

To view the full list of nominations, visit the 2023 CMT Music Awards’ website.

