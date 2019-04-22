“Nice” Guard Dog Finds New Home

A dog named Ruby was given up by her owner for being “too nice.” It seems Ruby wasn’t big on barking and was just too friendly to be appreciated in that family.

Many people, of course, were outraged about the idea of any dog being “too nice” and thousands of messages poured in supporting Ruby.

Many of those messages came from people willing to bring her home and give her the care she deserves.

Because of the outpouring of support, it didn’t take long for the shelter taking care of Ruby to choose the right family and send Ruby to a loving forever home.

So while Ruby might not have had the personality needed to scare off intruders, her kind heart will now bring happiness to her new owners.