Niko Moon and Zac Brown hope “HEAVEN HAS A BAR”

Niko Moon has tapped Zac Brown for an exuberant new song, “HEAVEN HAS A BAR.”

The track arrives after several teases from Niko on social media, which included photos of the two of them in the studio.

“I hope heaven has a bar/ Sip holy spirits out the jar/ Where every night is a Friday night/ And every beer is cold as ice/ I hope heaven has a band/ Where all the Opry legends jam/ A neon angel on a steel guitar/ A little prayer from a country boy’s heart/ I hope heaven has a bar,” goes the feel-good chorus.

“[‘HEAVEN HAS A BAR’ is] a song of simplicity, down-homeness, and celebration. I think Zac and I find a lot of value in the simple things: Family and friends, and celebrating life is what it’s all about,” Niko shares in a statement. “This is about celebrating with all the people you love once you go to heaven.”

Zac adds, “I like the imagination in this song. Whatever there is after life ends, that love of music doesn’t go away. To go see all of our heroes that have passed away and play some music, maybe that’s heaven for us.”

“HEAVEN HAS A BAR” is the first song either Niko or Zac have released in 2023.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.