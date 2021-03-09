      Weather Alert

Niko Moon matches Sam Hunt's feat with “Good Time”

Mar 9, 2021 @ 11:29am

RCA Records NashvilleNiko Moon has passed a country music milestone not seen in seven years.  

As he reaches #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts simultaneously with his debut single, “Good Time,” Niko becomes the first singer to do so since Sam Hunt‘s debut hit, “Leave the Night On,” in 2014. 

“I want to give a BIG, BIG thank you to everyone who has believed in me and believed in ‘Good Time,’” Niko remarks of the song. “I also want to thank country radio and streaming platforms for allowing me to connect with all of their amazing country music fans. This has been a dream of mine for a really long time, and y’all have made it possible.”

Niko co-wrote “Good Time” with his wife Anna Moon, along with Jordan Minton, Joshua Murty and Mark Trussel.  He recently released the follow-up track, “No Sad Songs.”

You can watch Niko perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET. 

By Cillea Houghton 
